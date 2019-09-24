Contrasting of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 42.12 N/A -1.34 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.78 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Central Securities Corp. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 11.8% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.