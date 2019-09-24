Contrasting of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|42.12
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.78
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Central Securities Corp. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 11.8% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
