Contrasting of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Since Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 29 40.69 N/A -1.34 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 23% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has 25.36% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.