Contrasting of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.87% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Central Securities Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Central Securities Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Central Securities Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The peers have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Central Securities Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Central Securities Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Central Securities Corp.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp.