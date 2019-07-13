Contrasting of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
11.87% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Central Securities Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Central Securities Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|N/A
|28
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Central Securities Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Central Securities Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
The peers have a potential upside of 129.95%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Central Securities Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Central Securities Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Central Securities Corp.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp.
