Contrasting of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

This is a contrast between Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|40.98
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
