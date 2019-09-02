Contrasting of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

This is a contrast between Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 40.98 N/A -1.34 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.