Contrasting of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|41.82
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.86
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
