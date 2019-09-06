Contrasting of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 41.82 N/A -1.34 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.86 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.