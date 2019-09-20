Contrasting of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Both Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.80 N/A 2.05 14.39 TriCo Bancshares 38 3.72 N/A 2.79 13.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Central Pacific Financial Corp. and TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than TriCo Bancshares.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1% TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that Central Pacific Financial Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TriCo Bancshares’s 0.84 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Central Pacific Financial Corp. and TriCo Bancshares.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33

Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.66% and an $30 average price target. Competitively the average price target of TriCo Bancshares is $40.67, which is potential 11.24% upside. The data provided earlier shows that TriCo Bancshares appears more favorable than Central Pacific Financial Corp., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Central Pacific Financial Corp. and TriCo Bancshares has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 62.4%. Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03% TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72%

For the past year Central Pacific Financial Corp. was more bullish than TriCo Bancshares.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Central Pacific Financial Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.