Contrasting of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|29
|3.70
|N/A
|2.05
|14.39
|Cathay General Bancorp
|36
|4.35
|N/A
|3.38
|11.03
Table 1 highlights Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Cathay General Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|0.00%
|12.2%
|1%
|Cathay General Bancorp
|0.00%
|12.8%
|1.6%
Volatility and Risk
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, Cathay General Bancorp has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Cathay General Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Cathay General Bancorp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 6.38% upside potential and an average price target of $30. Meanwhile, Cathay General Bancorp’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 43.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cathay General Bancorp is looking more favorable than Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Cathay General Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 73.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Cathay General Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|-0.67%
|-1.86%
|-0.37%
|1.9%
|6.16%
|21.03%
|Cathay General Bancorp
|-0.27%
|2.79%
|1.75%
|0.08%
|-10.81%
|11.01%
For the past year Central Pacific Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Cathay General Bancorp
Summary
Cathay General Bancorp beats on 9 of the 11 factors Central Pacific Financial Corp.
