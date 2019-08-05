Contrasting of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.70 N/A 2.05 14.39 Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.35 N/A 3.38 11.03

Table 1 highlights Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Cathay General Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1% Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, Cathay General Bancorp has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Cathay General Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 6.38% upside potential and an average price target of $30. Meanwhile, Cathay General Bancorp’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 43.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cathay General Bancorp is looking more favorable than Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Cathay General Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 73.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Cathay General Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03% Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01%

For the past year Central Pacific Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Cathay General Bancorp

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats on 9 of the 11 factors Central Pacific Financial Corp.