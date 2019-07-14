Contrasting of Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES), both competing one another are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex Inc. 2 0.05 N/A -1.18 0.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 12 6.09 N/A 2.15 6.22

Table 1 highlights Cemtrex Inc. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cemtrex Inc. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0.00% 50.4% 32.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cemtrex Inc. shares and 72.8% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cemtrex Inc. 10.71% -17.07% -13.2% -67.06% -79.49% 4.09% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 3.98% 6.21% 14.02% 33% 15.6% 26.45%

For the past year Cemtrex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. beats Cemtrex Inc.