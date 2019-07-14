Contrasting of Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES), both competing one another are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cemtrex Inc.
|2
|0.05
|N/A
|-1.18
|0.00
|Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.
|12
|6.09
|N/A
|2.15
|6.22
Table 1 highlights Cemtrex Inc. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cemtrex Inc. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cemtrex Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|50.4%
|32.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Cemtrex Inc. shares and 72.8% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cemtrex Inc.
|10.71%
|-17.07%
|-13.2%
|-67.06%
|-79.49%
|4.09%
|Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.
|3.98%
|6.21%
|14.02%
|33%
|15.6%
|26.45%
For the past year Cemtrex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. beats Cemtrex Inc.
