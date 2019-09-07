Contrasting of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) and TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS)

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) and TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) are two firms in the Industrial Equipment & Components that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -10.54 0.00 TriMas Corporation 31 1.50 N/A 1.68 17.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) and TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex Inc. 0.00% -47% -23.8% TriMas Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cemtrex Inc.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TriMas Corporation has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cemtrex Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, TriMas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. TriMas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cemtrex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3% of Cemtrex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TriMas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 40.71% of Cemtrex Inc. shares. Competitively, TriMas Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cemtrex Inc. -14.57% -31.45% -33.61% -71.28% -89.63% -62.99% TriMas Corporation -4.34% -2.69% -3.01% 4.79% 3.95% 9.89%

For the past year Cemtrex Inc. had bearish trend while TriMas Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors TriMas Corporation beats Cemtrex Inc.

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Services (IPS), and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream oil and gas applications, as well as various industrial process applications. This segment also offers industrial services in the areas of plant and equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly for automotive, printing and graphic, industrial automation, packaging, and chemical markets. The EMS segment provides electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, comprehensive testing services, and assembled electronic products to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies that operate primarily in the medical, industrial, automation, automotive, and renewable markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

TriMas Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered products for commercial, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment offers steel and plastic closure caps, drum enclosures, and specialty plastic closures, as well as dispensing systems, such as foamers, pumps, and specialty sprayers under the Rieke, Arminak & Associates, Englass, Innovative Molding, and Stolz brands to store, transport, process, and dispense various products for industrial, food and beverage, health, beauty, and home markets. The Aerospace segment provides blind bolts, fasteners, solid and blind rivets, and installation tools, as well as precision machined and complex parts for use in commercial, business, and military aerospace industries. This segment offers its products under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Energy segment provides metallic and non-metallic gaskets, bolts, industrial fasteners, and specialty products for petroleum refining, petrochemical, oil field, and industrial markets under the Lamons brand. The Engineered Components segment offers natural gas powered engines and parts, gas compressors, gas production equipment, meter runs, engine electronics, and chemical pumps under the Caterpillar, Waukesha, and Ajax brands for use in oil and natural gas production, as well as a range of cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder name. The company sells its products through direct sales force, third-party agents, distributors, and licensees. TriMas Corporation is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.