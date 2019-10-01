Contrasting of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celyad SA and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celyad SA and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 80,494,037.48% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celyad SA and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 6.89% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.09% of Celyad SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Celyad SA has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Celyad SA beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 5 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.