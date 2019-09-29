Contrasting of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

Demonstrates Celyad SA and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celyad SA and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 80,152,671.76% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 347,477,809.05% -71.6% -32.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celyad SA and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.89% and 24.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.