Contrasting of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

We are contrasting Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $26, which is potential 72.19% upside.

Institutional investors held 6.89% of Celyad SA shares and 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.09% of Celyad SA shares. Competitively, 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Celyad SA had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

On 4 of the 7 factors Celyad SA beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.