Contrasting of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celyad SA and Ascendis Pharma A/S's gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celyad SA and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Celyad SA and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target is $170.5, while its potential upside is 61.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.89% of Celyad SA shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.09% of Celyad SA’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.