Contrasting of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) and Its Peers

We are comparing Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celsius Holdings Inc. has 48.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Celsius Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.20% 9.70% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Celsius Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius Holdings Inc. N/A 4 216.96 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Celsius Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.80 3.33 2.78

Celsius Holdings Inc. presently has an average price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.99%. The peers have a potential upside of 0.87%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsius Holdings Inc. -1.38% 18.25% 20.53% 31.66% 17.14% 43.8% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Celsius Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsius Holdings Inc. are 3.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s peers have 1.55 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celsius Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsius Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Celsius Holdings Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Celsius Holdings Inc. beats Celsius Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.