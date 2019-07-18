Contrasting of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 70.87 N/A -0.67 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.18 shows that Celsion Corporation is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Kura Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.