Contrasting of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.69 N/A -0.67 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 0% respectively. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.