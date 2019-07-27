Contrasting of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|71.69
|N/A
|-0.67
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-60.4%
|-26.2%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 0% respectively. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|3.65%
|0.89%
|3.65%
|4.61%
|-12.02%
|60.99%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
