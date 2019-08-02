Contrasting of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 69.68 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 24.61 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celsion Corporation and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Celsion Corporation has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Aravive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 30%. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Aravive Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.