Contrasting of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 74.43 N/A -0.55 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 67.87% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Celsion Corporation beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.