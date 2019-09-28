Contrasting of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 33 0.00 16.36M -5.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,923,076.92% -45.6% -38.7% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 49,908,480.78% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 53.54% at a $23 consensus price target. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 89.74% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, UroGen Pharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.