Contrasting of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1205.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.54 N/A -2.24 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 3.12 beta, while its volatility is 212.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.83% and an $26.5 average price target.

Roughly 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.