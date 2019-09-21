Contrasting of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

We are contrasting Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1888.72 N/A -2.21 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.22 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta, while its volatility is 167.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta and it is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 60.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 60.5% respectively. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was less bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.