Contrasting of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1166.45 N/A -2.21 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.67 beta means Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility is 167.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 96.15% and an $26.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was less bearish than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.