Contrasting of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

We are comparing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1526.77 N/A -2.21 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.67 beta. ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta and it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ContraFect Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 134.17% and an $27 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.