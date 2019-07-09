Contrasting of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1218.26 N/A -2.21 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64 4.79 N/A 1.30 53.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 212.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.12 beta. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $26.5, with potential upside of 87.81%. Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $75, while its potential downside is -9.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 82.7%. About 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 53.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.