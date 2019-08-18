Contrasting of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1784.99 N/A -2.21 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.06 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta, while its volatility is 167.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 100.30%. Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.33, while its potential upside is 25.70%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 0%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.14%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has stronger performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.