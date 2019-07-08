Contrasting of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 40.23 N/A -1.62 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectis S.A. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellectis S.A. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.75 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, with potential upside of 142.75%. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 417.02% and its average price target is $4.83. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectis S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bullish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.