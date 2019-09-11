Contrasting of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 45.22 N/A -1.62 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.25 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cellectis S.A. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.69 beta means Cellectis S.A.’s volatility is 69.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta is the reason why it is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. Its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 8.7%. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.