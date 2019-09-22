Contrasting of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 16 44.14 N/A -1.62 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 16.56 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Chimerix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

A 1.69 beta indicates that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

9.8 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. Its rival Chimerix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellectis S.A.

Roughly 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Cellectis S.A. beats Chimerix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.