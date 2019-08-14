Contrasting of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

This is a contrast between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 172.73% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc.’s average price target is $19.75, while its potential upside is 48.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.