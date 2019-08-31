Contrasting of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s beta is 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Affimed N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 183.02%. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 187.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than Cellectar Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.