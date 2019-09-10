Contrasting of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 44.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.