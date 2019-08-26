Contrasting of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Since Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13% respectively. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.