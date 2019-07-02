Contrasting of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 54.73%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 82.86% stronger performance.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.