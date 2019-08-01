Contrasting of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

We are comparing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.35 N/A -4.54 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 35.31 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Moderna Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 771.56% and an $19 consensus target price. Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 205.34%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Moderna Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.7% and 41.1% respectively. 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.