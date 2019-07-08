Contrasting of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.41 N/A -4.54 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.38 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 4.08 and its 308.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 601.11% at a $19 consensus price target. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 92.52% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.7% and 81%. About 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.