Contrasting of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.80% -30.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

$19 is the average price target of Celldex Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 630.77%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 308.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.08. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.