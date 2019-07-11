Contrasting of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

As Biotechnology companies, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.23
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74.6%
Risk & Volatility
Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 4.08 and it happens to be 308.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 625.19% and an $19 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.7% and 8.6%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.54%
|-19.85%
|-40.14%
|-39.23%
|-69.35%
|11.5%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.22%
|39.38%
|80.48%
|-8.79%
|-37.08%
|127.64%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
