Contrasting of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

As Biotechnology companies, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.23 N/A -4.54 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 4.08 and it happens to be 308.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 625.19% and an $19 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.7% and 8.6%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.