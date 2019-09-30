Contrasting of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 19.87M -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 620,756,547.04% -40.8% -30.9% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 515,755,593.63% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility and Risk

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.57 beta. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.36%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.