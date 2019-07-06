Contrasting of Celanese Corporation (CE) and Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

This is a contrast between Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) and Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Chemicals – Major Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese Corporation 100 1.92 N/A 8.84 11.45 Valhi Inc. 3 0.47 N/A 0.84 2.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celanese Corporation and Valhi Inc. Valhi Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Celanese Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Celanese Corporation is presently more expensive than Valhi Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese Corporation 0.00% 36.5% 12.3% Valhi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Celanese Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Valhi Inc. on the other hand, has 3.06 beta which makes it 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celanese Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Valhi Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Valhi Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celanese Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Celanese Corporation and Valhi Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 Valhi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.71% for Celanese Corporation with consensus target price of $118.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celanese Corporation and Valhi Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.4%. About 0.7% of Celanese Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Valhi Inc. has 91.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celanese Corporation -4.3% -2.68% 2.41% -1.52% -6.47% 12.48% Valhi Inc. -5.11% -15.53% -32.22% 6.19% -68.77% 15.54%

For the past year Celanese Corporation has weaker performance than Valhi Inc.

Summary

Celanese Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Valhi Inc.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.