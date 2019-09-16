Contrasting of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

As Biotechnology companies, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 496.58 N/A -1.15 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 9.83 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

CEL-SCI Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. In other hand, Radius Health Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 16.44% and its consensus target price is $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 0% respectively. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has stronger performance than Radius Health Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.