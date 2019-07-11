Contrasting of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 502.61 N/A -1.24 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 and its Quick Ratio is 22.8. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 14.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was more bullish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.