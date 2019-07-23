Contrasting of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 382.85 N/A -1.24 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.37 N/A 2.08 9.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CEL-SCI Corporation and Exelixis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.68 beta means CEL-SCI Corporation’s volatility is 68.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand, has 2.07 beta which makes it 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s average price target is $33.33, while its potential upside is 59.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance while Exelixis Inc. has -1.73% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.