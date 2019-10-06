Contrasting of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 403,059,975.52% 0% -102.6% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 136,099,585.06% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 455.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 7 of the 9 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.