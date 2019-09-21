Contrasting of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 521.80 N/A -1.15 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 95.14 N/A -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $117.89, with potential upside of 36.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 89.2% respectively. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.