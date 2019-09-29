Contrasting of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (CDTI) and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) have been rivals in the Pollution & Treatment Controls for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. N/A 0.00 2.79M -1.53 0.00 LiqTech International Inc. 7 2.60 16.13M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and LiqTech International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and LiqTech International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 1,037,560,431.39% 0% 0% LiqTech International Inc. 220,656,634.75% -24% -14.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and LiqTech International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.98% and 29.5%. Insiders held 30.28% of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of LiqTech International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. -10% -6.9% -19.4% -22.71% -89.41% -28% LiqTech International Inc. -7.94% -17% 12.38% 10.45% 142.73% 52.37%

For the past year CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. had bearish trend while LiqTech International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LiqTech International Inc. beats CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts. The company also provides powder materials under the BMARS, Spinel, and MPC names for use in catalyst products for emission control from gasoline engines; and catalyst products for the control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in light and heavy duty applications, as well as for energy applications. In addition, it develops a suite of high performance technologies that are offered in powder form to catalyst suppliers for inclusion in their manufacturing processes. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; catalyst technologies to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, including automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, as well as aftermarket participants, including distributors, integrators, and retrofitters; and emissions control products to automotive aftermarket suppliers and distributors under the Durafit brand. The company markets and sells its products through a network of dealers, independent distributors, and retailers. CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.