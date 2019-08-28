Contrasting of CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

We are contrasting CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 53 2.68 N/A 2.92 17.78 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 13.14%. Insiders held 0.44% of CDK Global Inc. shares. Comparatively, 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year CDK Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CDK Global Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.