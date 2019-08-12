Contrasting of CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

As Application Software companies, CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.46 N/A 2.92 17.78 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 49 9.64 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CDK Global Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. CDK Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CDK Global Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential downside is -1.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 79.9%. About 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. was less bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.