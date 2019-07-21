Contrasting of CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.70 N/A 2.92 17.55 Aware Inc. 3 4.04 N/A 0.09 35.89

Demonstrates CDK Global Inc. and Aware Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Aware Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CDK Global Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CDK Global Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Aware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CDK Global Inc. and Aware Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.79 beta indicates that CDK Global Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Aware Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Aware Inc. which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 14.7 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CDK Global Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CDK Global Inc. and Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 32.1% respectively. 0.2% are CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.4% are Aware Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -3.7% -14.45% -9.27% 0.97% -20.14% 7.06% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. had bullish trend while Aware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aware Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.