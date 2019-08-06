Contrasting of CBS Corporation (CBS-A) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)

We are contrasting CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation 50 1.23 N/A 8.01 6.43 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CBS Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CBS Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is $3.13, which is potential 317.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CBS Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.7% respectively. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation 0.96% 1.86% 0.53% 3.75% -10.33% 17.4% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73%

For the past year CBS Corporation had bullish trend while Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CBS Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.