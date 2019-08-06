Contrasting of CBS Corporation (CBS-A) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)

We are contrasting CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CBS Corporation
|50
|1.23
|N/A
|8.01
|6.43
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|1
|0.11
|N/A
|-2.57
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CBS Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CBS Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CBS Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CBS Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is $3.13, which is potential 317.33% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CBS Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.7% respectively. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CBS Corporation
|0.96%
|1.86%
|0.53%
|3.75%
|-10.33%
|17.4%
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|-0.37%
|14.27%
|11.08%
|-72.53%
|-68.84%
|-67.73%
For the past year CBS Corporation had bullish trend while Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
CBS Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.