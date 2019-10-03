Contrasting of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Both CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 23 1.27 48.86M 1.13 20.74 Rollins Inc. 34 5.67 147.66M 0.69 48.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CBIZ Inc. and Rollins Inc. Rollins Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CBIZ Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CBIZ Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CBIZ Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 209,699,570.82% 10.5% 5.1% Rollins Inc. 439,857,015.19% 32.4% 20.1%

Risk & Volatility

CBIZ Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rollins Inc. has a 0.33 beta which is 67.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CBIZ Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. CBIZ Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rollins Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CBIZ Inc. and Rollins Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 42.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Rollins Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year CBIZ Inc. had bullish trend while Rollins Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors CBIZ Inc.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.